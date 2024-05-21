Following a mixed performance in the previous session, stocks showed little direction throughout much of Tuesday’s trading day. Despite the choppy trading, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq managed to hit new record closing highs.During the day, the major average indexes fluctuated but trended upward towards the close. The S&P 500 rose by 13.28 points, or 0.3%, to end at 5,321.41. The Nasdaq gained 37.75 points, or 0.2%, reaching 16,832.62, and the Dow edged up by 66.22 points, or 0.2%, to close at 39,872.99.The tepid performance on Wall Street was due to traders taking a step back to assess the recent strength of the markets. Renewed confidence that the Federal Reserve will lower interest rates in the coming months has contributed to the market’s advance. However, recent comments from Fed officials have created some uncertainty. The likelihood of lower rates by September remains high, but expectations have dropped to 78.3% from nearly 90% last week, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool.Another quiet day on the U.S. economic front may have kept some traders on the sidelines ahead of Wednesday’s release of the minutes from the Fed’s latest monetary policy meeting. These minutes from the April 30-May 1 meeting will likely shed additional light on the Fed officials’ outlook on interest rates.Among individual stocks, Peloton Interactive (PTON) saw its shares drop sharply after announcing a global refinancing plan that includes offering $275 million worth of convertible senior notes due 2029. Conversely, AutoZone (AZO) also experienced a notable decline despite reporting better-than-expected fiscal third-quarter earnings, as its revenues fell short of expectations. On a positive note, shares of XPeng (XPEV) surged after the Chinese electric vehicle maker posted fiscal first-quarter results that beat analysts’ estimates on both the top and bottom lines.Sector-wise, most major sectors ended the day with modest moves reflecting the overall market’s lackluster performance. Notably, airline stocks took a significant hit, with the NYSE Arca Airline Index falling by 1.8%. Networking stocks also showed weakness, losing 1.2%, primarily due to a steep decline in Palo Alto Networks (PANW) after the cybersecurity company forecasted fiscal fourth-quarter revenues and billings on the lower end of analysts’ estimates.On the upside, tobacco and banking stocks demonstrated some strength. The NYSE Arca Tobacco Index and the KBW Bank Index rose by 1.3% and 1.1%, respectively.In overseas markets, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower on Tuesday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and China’s Shanghai Composite dipped by 0.3% each, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index dropped by 2.1%. European markets also moved down, with France’s CAC 40 falling by 0.7%, and modest declines in Germany’s DAX and the UK’s FTSE 100 by 0.2% and 0.1%, respectively.In the bond market, treasuries recovered some ground following recent pullbacks. Consequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves inversely to its price, slipped by 2.3 basis points to 4.414%.Looking ahead, the minutes from the Fed’s latest monetary policy meeting will be a focal point on Wednesday, while a report on existing home sales may attract attention earlier in the trading day. Nonetheless, trading activity might remain subdued ahead of Nvidia’s (NVDA) quarterly results release post-market close.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com