Stocks surged on Wednesday, extending the gains from the previous session, as both the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 achieved new record closing highs.The Nasdaq and S&P 500 continued their upward trajectory till the market's close, with the Nasdaq soaring 330.86 points, or 2.0%, to 17,187.90, and the S&P 500 rising 62.69 points, or 1.2%, to 5,354.03. The Dow also saw a modest increase, climbing 96.04 points, or 0.3%, to 38,807.33.Tech stocks, particularly Nvidia (NVDA), were instrumental in the Nasdaq's surge, with Nvidia shares up 5.2% to a new record high following a ten-for-one stock split announcement. Investors holding Nvidia common stock were set to receive nine additional shares as of Thursday's close.The broader semiconductor sector saw a boost, evidenced by the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index spiking 4.5%. Semiconductor equipment manufacturers Applied Materials (AMAT) and KLA Corp. (KLAC) also posted significant gains due to a ratings upgrade from Barclays.Computer hardware stocks experienced substantial strength, driving the NYSE Arca Computer Hardware Index up by 3.4%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) shares skyrocketed 12.0% following fiscal second-quarter results that exceeded analysts' expectations.Additionally, strength was observed in networking, software, and biotechnology stocks, while gold, housing, and airline stocks also performed well outside of tech.Sentiment on Wall Street was further buoyed by a report from payroll processor ADP, which showed slower-than-expected private sector job growth in May, fueling optimism about interest rates. Private sector employment rose by 152,000 jobs in May, following a downwardly revised increase of 188,000 jobs in April, against economists' expectations of a 173,000-job rise.Treasury yields declined on the jobs data, with the ten-year yield hitting a two-month low.Traders largely ignored a separate report from the Institute for Supply Management, which indicated that the service sector returned to growth in May. The ISM services PMI jumped to 53.8 from 49.4 in April, surpassing economists' expectations of a rise to 50.8.Other MarketsIn international markets, the Asia-Pacific region displayed a mixed performance on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index fell by 0.9%, and China's Shanghai Composite Index decreased by 0.8%, while South Korea's Kospi rose by 1.0%.Major European markets moved higher, with the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index edging up by 0.2%, and both the French CAC 40 Index and German DAX Index advancing by 0.9%.In the bond market, treasuries gained throughout the session despite early volatility. The yield on the benchmark ten-year note fell by 4.7 basis points to a two-month closing low of 4.289%.Looking AheadOn Thursday, market activity may be influenced by reports on weekly jobless claims and the U.S. trade deficit. However, traders are likely to avoid making significant moves ahead of the more critical monthly jobs report due on Friday.