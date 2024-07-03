Amid an array of U.S. economic data releases and an early market close ahead of the Independence Day holiday, stocks generally moved higher on Wednesday. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 extended their gains from the previous two sessions, touching record intraday highs.As of the latest figures, the Nasdaq rose by 90.34 points or 0.5% to 18,119.11, while the S&P 500 increased by 13.90 points or 0.3% to 5,522.91. In contrast, the Dow Jones Industrial Average bucked the trend, declining by 61.56 points or 0.2% to 39,270.29.The positive sentiment on Wall Street can be partly attributed to optimism regarding future interest rates following weaker-than-expected economic data releases.A report from the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) indicated an unexpected contraction in U.S. service sector activity for June. The ISM Services PMI fell to 48.8 from 53.8 in May, marking a contraction given that readings below 50 denote a decline. Economists had anticipated a milder decrease to 52.5.On the inflation front, the prices index dropped to 56.3 in June from 58.1 in May, signaling a modest deceleration in price growth.”The Fed will be pleased to observe the ISM Services PMI report indicating cooler inflation, though there’s concern that the economy may be slowing,” said Bill Adams, Chief Economist at Comerica Bank. “However, managing inflation remains the Fed’s top priority.”Adams added, “They are unlikely to feel secure enough with the inflation outlook to cut rates in the July decision. Nonetheless, the chances of a rate cut in the subsequent September decision have increased due to June’s weak ISM PMIs and rising jobless claims.”Additionally, a Labor Department report revealed a modest increase in initial claims for U.S. unemployment benefits for the week ending June 29th. Initial jobless claims rose to 238,000, up by 4,000 from the previous week’s revised level of 234,000. This uptick was slightly higher than economists’ expectations of 235,000 claims.Payroll processor ADP reported that private sector employment in the U.S. increased by slightly less than projected for June. Private sector employment grew by 150,000 jobs, following a revised increase of 157,000 jobs in May. Economists had anticipated an increase of 160,000 jobs, compared to the initially reported 152,000 for the previous month.Despite these economic releases, trading activity remained subdued due to the early market close and the Independence Day holiday observance.**Sector Performance**Gold stocks experienced a significant surge, with the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index spiking by 4.1%, driven by a sharp increase in gold prices. Gold for August delivery jumped by $38.90 to $2,371.80 per ounce.Steel stocks also showed considerable strength, as evidenced by the 1.7% gain in the NYSE Arca Steel Index. Notable gains were seen in semiconductor and airline stocks, while pharmaceutical stocks trended lower.**International Markets**Asian stock markets mostly advanced on Wednesday, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 Index rising by 1.3% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index climbing by 1.2%.In Europe, major markets also moved higher. The French CAC 40 Index increased by 1.2%, the German DAX Index grew by 1.1%, and the U.K.’s FTSE 100 Index rose by 0.6%.In the bond market, treasuries rebounded notably after sharp declines in the previous two sessions. Consequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note fell by 9.1 basis points to 4.344%.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com