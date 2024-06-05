On Wednesday, stocks saw a notable uptick, driven largely by gains in the technology sector. The Nasdaq, with its strong tech focus, reached a new record intraday high, soaring by 200.29 points or 1.2%, to 17,057.34.Similarly, the S&P 500 rose by 31.63 points or 0.6% to 5,322.97, whereas the Dow Jones Industrial Average slightly declined, shedding 22.21 points or 0.1% to 38,689.08.The Nasdaq’s surge can be attributed to the impressive performance of Nvidia (NVDA), which jumped 3.0% to a new record intraday high. Nvidia’s rise has bolstered the broader semiconductor sector, as evidenced by the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index’s 3.1% climb.Moreover, semiconductor equipment manufacturers like Applied Materials (AMAT) and KLA Corp. (KLAC) saw significant gains following ratings upgrades by Barclays from Underweight to Equal-Weight.In the computer hardware segment, stocks also exhibited strong performance, with the NYSE Arca Computer Hardware Index increasing by 2.7%. Notably, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) shares skyrocketed by 11.8%, propelled by the company’s fiscal second quarter results which surpassed analysts’ expectations.Other sectors such as biotechnology, software, and networking have also displayed considerable strength. Notably, airline stocks have emerged as some of the top performers outside the tech sector.This positive sentiment on Wall Street was further buoyed by an ADP report indicating that U.S. private sector job growth had slowed more than anticipated in May. According to ADP, private sector employment rose by 152,000 jobs in May, following an increase of 188,000 jobs in April, which was revised downward. Economists had forecasted a growth of 173,000 jobs compared to the initially reported 192,000 jobs for the previous month.While the slowdown in job growth highlights some economic weakness, it has fueled optimism regarding the outlook for interest rates.Conversely, traders paid little attention to a report from the Institute for Supply Management which revealed that service sector activity returned to growth in May, following a contraction in April for the first time since December 2022. The ISM services PMI jumped from 49.4 in April to 53.8 in May, surpassing economists’ expectations of a rise to 50.8. This marked the highest level of the services PMI since reaching 54.1 in August 2023.Internationally, stock markets in the Asia-Pacific region presented a mixed picture on Wednesday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 Index dipped by 0.9%, and China’s Shanghai Composite Index fell by 0.8%, while South Korea’s Kospi advanced by 1.0%.In contrast, major European markets showed a positive trajectory. The U.K.’s FTSE 100 Index rose by 0.3%, and both the French CAC 40 Index and German DAX Index increased by 0.8%.In the bond market, treasuries exhibited fluctuations throughout the session but ultimately displayed modest strength. Consequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which inversely correlates with its price, declined by 3.1 basis points to 4.305%.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com