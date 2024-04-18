The latest data on natural gas storage in the United States has been updated, showing a significant increase in stored reserves. The previous indicator had stopped at 24B, and the most recent data now indicates a rise to 50B. This jump in gas storage levels could have implications for energy markets and prices in the coming weeks. The data was last updated on 18 April 2024, reflecting the most current information available regarding natural gas reserves in the US.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com