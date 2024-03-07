The latest data on natural gas storage in the United States indicates a significant improvement as levels have decreased. The previous indicator stopped at -96B, while the current indicator has shown a decrease to -40B. This change suggests a reduction in natural gas stockpiles, which could have implications for supply and demand dynamics in the energy sector. The data was last updated on 07 March 2024, highlighting the recent developments in the country’s natural gas storage levels. Investors and analysts will be closely monitoring these trends to assess their impact on the market and plan future strategies accordingly.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com