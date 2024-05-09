In the latest update on natural gas storage in the United States, data released on May 9, 2024, shows a significant surge from 59 billion cubic feet to 79 billion cubic feet. This increase indicates a substantial jump in the country’s natural gas reserves within a short period. The rise in storage levels could impact the energy market, influencing prices and supply dynamics. Analysts will be closely monitoring the implications of this spike to gauge the broader economic effects on industries reliant on natural gas for operations. The unexpected growth in storage levels signifies a shift in market conditions that could have far-reaching consequences in the energy sector.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com