Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NVGS) has announced an increased and priced public offering involving a total of 7 million shares of its common stock, conducted by BW Group Limited as the selling shareholder. The shares are priced at $15.00 each for the public offering, which is anticipated to close around June 13, 2024. Navigator Holdings clarified that it is not participating in offering any of its shares in this Secondary offering, and therefore will not receive any proceeds from this sale.Moreover, the company intends to repurchase 3.5 million shares from the underwriters involved in the Secondary offering, at a per-share price of $14.52.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com