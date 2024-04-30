In April 2024, the NBNZ Own Activity indicator in New Zealand dropped to 14.3%, down from 22.5% in March 2024. This significant decline indicates a slowdown in the country’s economic activity during the month. The data, updated on April 30, 2024, highlights a shift in the economic landscape in New Zealand.The decrease in the NBNZ Own Activity indicator could impact various sectors of the economy, influencing investment decisions and overall growth prospects. Analysts and policymakers may closely monitor this development to gauge the economic health of New Zealand and implement strategies to spur recovery if needed. The data serves as a crucial barometer for assessing the country’s economic trajectory and identifying potential areas for intervention to support sustainable growth.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com