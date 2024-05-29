New Zealand’s NBNZ Own Activity Index has seen a significant decline, dropping from 14.3% in April 2024 to 11.8% in May 2024. Updated on May 29, 2024, this latest data underscores a notable shift in the economic landscape of the country.The fall from April’s robust 14.3% to May’s 11.8% indicates potential caution among businesses and investors. This downturn may be a reflection of broader economic challenges or specific sectoral slowdowns which need to be monitored closely to understand the underlying factors.Stakeholders and analysts are now keenly awaiting further data to see if this decline marks the beginning of a longer trend or a temporary fluctuation. The upcoming months will be crucial in determining New Zealand’s economic trajectory for the rest of the year.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com