New Zealand's economic activity has shown a slight, yet promising, upward trend according to the NBNZ (National Bank of New Zealand) Own Activity index. The latest data, updated on June 27, 2024, reveals the index for June 2024 has climbed to 12.2%, up from 11.8% in May 2024.The incremental rise in the NBNZ Own Activity index indicates a continuation of positive momentum within the country's economy. June's increase, although modest, reflects an ongoing recovery and resilience against various economic challenges.Dropping from 11.8% to 12.2%, the index evidences improving business conditions and potential growth opportunities for enterprises across New Zealand. This latest data paints an optimistic picture for stakeholders looking to gauge the health and trajectory of the nation's economic landscape.