Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) announced promising preclinical data on Wednesday for its TNFR2 agonist and bivalent antibody, NKTR-0165, aimed at treating inflammatory diseases.The research indicates that NKTR-0165 binds to TNFR2, a key regulator of inflammation, on regulatory T cells, thereby enhancing their immunosuppressive functions.Following the announcement, Nektar’s stock is up 0.79 percent, trading at $1.27 on the Nasdaq.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com