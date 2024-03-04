Nektar Therapeutics, a company listed under the tag “NKTR,” revealed on Monday that it has entered into a contract with TCGX, a certified institutional investor. The deal involves a private placement financing agreement, also known as a PIPE deal, amounting to an overall expenditure of $30 million, excluding additional costs.Following this announcement, the company’s share value witnessed a significant 22% increase during the pre-market trading activities.As per the terms of this PIPE deal, Nektar is projected to release 25 million shares of its common equity via a pre-funded warrant at a rate of $1.20 per share. This price is an impressive 80% premium relative to Nektar’s average valuation over the past month.This pre-funded warrant will feature an exercise price of $0.0001 per share and has the advantage of having no expiry date.The finalization of this PIPE deal is expected to be completed by or before the 6th of March, 2024, subject to the meeting of all traditional closing prerequisites.In the wake of these developments, the company’s shares on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) have been trading at a raised price of $0.95 during pre-market activities, showcasing an uptrend of 22.92%.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com