Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) has reported a decreased loss for its fourth quarter of the year compared to the previous year, yet the company fell short of the projected estimates of Wall Street.In the fourth quarter, the company’s losses amounted to a total of -$42.08 million, or -$0.22 per share. This is an improvement compared to last year’s same quarter when the company recorded a loss of -$59.69 million, or -$0.32 per share.However, the company’s losses were not aligned with the projections made by analysts. The financial analysts on average had expected the company to record a loss of -$0.21 per share, based on data compiled by Thomson Reuters. It should be noted that analysts’ projections usually do not account for special items.Looking at the company’s revenue, there was an increase of 8.5% recorded for the said quarter. The revenue rose to $23.89 million, up from $22.02 million recorded in the previous year’s fourth quarter.To recap, Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings, by Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) standards, include a fourth quarter loss of -$42.08 million, compared to -$59.69 million last year, earnings per share in the fourth quarter of -$0.22 as against -$0.32 last year, and a fourth quarter revenue of $23.89 million compared to $22.02 million last year.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com