NEO/USD makes a break to the upside from a descending channel pattern. Momentum within the near-term could very well remain with the bulls, given the recent channel breach. The NEO price made a chunky jump of over 5%, in the late afternoon of trading of Tuesday’s session, after being in negative territory for most […] The post NEO price analysis: NEO/USD takes a leap out of descending channel, as bulls manage to re-gather momentum appeared first on Forex Crunch.
