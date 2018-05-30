NEO/USD bulls fail to complete bullish pennant pattern, as price breaks lower, down 3%. Heavy supply zone is seen running from $53.00-53.50, support in the near-term at $50.00. The NEO price was hit on Wednesday, after the bulls failed to maintain momentum, which resulted in a non-completion of the bullish pennant pattern. NEO/USD ran […] The post NEO price prediction: NEO/USD bulls fail to complete bullish pennant pattern, could now be susceptible to a reversal of Tuesday’s big gains appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story