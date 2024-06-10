Neogen Corp. (NEOG), a leading provider of food safety solutions, announced on Monday that the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service (USDA FSIS) has designated the Neogen Molecular Detection System (MDS) as its primary method for detecting Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes in meat, poultry, and egg products.The USDA FSIS has relied on the Neogen MDS for Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes for over five years, underscoring the system’s reliability and efficiency.In addition to the new contract, the agency has selected Listeria spp. and the newly available Neogen Molecular Detection Assay 2 – Salmonella Enteritidis/Salmonella Typhimurium for its testing protocols.The Neogen MDS employs loop-mediated isothermal DNA amplification (LAMP) technology, simplifying and expediting the detection of foodborne pathogens. This system offers food manufacturers rapid and straightforward identification of these pathogens.Capable of accommodating individual, pathogen-specific assays simultaneously, the system allows users in the meat, poultry, and other food and beverage sectors to conduct up to 96 different tests concurrently for various organisms and across diverse food and environmental samples.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com