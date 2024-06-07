Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) is revamping its TV app with a new layout aimed at enhancing user experience, according to reports from The Verge. The updated design seeks to provide a more modern interface and facilitate easier discovery of content for users.”We really wanted members to have an easier time figuring out if a title is right for them,” stated Pat Flemming, Netflix’s senior director of product.A significant change in the new interface is the repositioning of show details. Previously placed at the top of the screen, show information will now be centrally located, improving visibility and content prioritization. Additionally, comprehensive details about each show or film, such as title, synopsis, release year, genre, and episode count for series, will be featured at the bottom of the display. Hovering over any TV show or movie will automatically trigger a short preview, offering users a glimpse of the content.Regarding navigation, Netflix plans to streamline the menu by replacing the left-side options with a top bar menu. This menu will include options such as search, home, shows, movies, and My Netflix. The existing Categories and New and Popular tabs will be discontinued, with My Netflix recommendations replacing New and Popular, while Categories will be accessible through the search function.The updated homepage will initially be tested with a selected group of subscribers using smart TVs and streaming devices. Feedback from this testing phase will be crucial for the potential broader rollout of the new interface.Furthermore, Netflix is contemplating the discontinuation of its regular subscriber number reports starting next year, a move that could affect how the company communicates its performance and growth to the public.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com