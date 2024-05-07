The latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for the Netherlands shows that in April 2024, the indicator reached 0.70%, marking an increase from the previous month. In March 2024, the CPI had stopped at 0.50%, indicating a slight uptick in inflation as of April. This month-over-month comparison highlights the acceleration in consumer prices within the Dutch economy.The update on the CPI figures was released on 7th May 2024, reflecting the most recent data available for analysis. The CPI is a key indicator of inflationary pressures and plays a crucial role in shaping monetary policy decisions. With the CPI rising to 0.70% in April, it suggests that prices for goods and services have experienced a moderate increase, impacting consumer purchasing power and overall economic conditions in the Netherlands.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com