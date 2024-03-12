The latest data from the Netherlands shows that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) in February 2024 increased to 0.7%, up from 0.5% in January 2024. The month-over-month comparison indicates a slight uptick in inflation rates. This update was released on 12th March 2024, reflecting the most recent changes in consumer prices.The CPI is a key indicator of inflation and is closely monitored by economists and policymakers. The rise in CPI in the Netherlands suggests a potential increase in the cost of living for consumers. As inflation continues to be a topic of concern globally, this uptick in the Netherlands’ CPI may have implications for the country’s economic outlook and monetary policy decisions in the future.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com