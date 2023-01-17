Dutch export growth eased in November, while imports declined, figures published by the statistical office CBS showed on Tuesday.

Exports rose 4.8 percent year-on-year in November, after a 9.2 percent growth in October.

The nation exported more petroleum products, machinery, equipment, and transportation in November.

The volume of imports also dropped 0.9 percent in November, after a 7.8 percent growth in the preceding month.

Citing its export radar, the CBS said conditions for exports in January were less favorable than in November, mainly because the annual growth of industrial production in Germany, one of the main trading partners of the Netherlands, was lower.

Further, the opinion of Dutch and European entrepreneurs about their foreign orders was also more negative, the CBS said.

