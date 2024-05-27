Neuren Pharmaceuticals (NEU.AX) has reported promising outcomes from its Phase 2 clinical trial of NNZ-2591 in children with Pitt Hopkins syndrome (PTHS). The treatment yielded statistically significant improvements, as evidenced by both clinicians and caregivers, across all four efficacy measures specifically designed to evaluate the core characteristics of PTHS.The company’s findings highlighted that 9 out of 11 children who completed the trial showed improvement according to the PTHS Clinical Global Impression of Improvement (CGI-I) score, which assesses the child’s overall condition compared to the baseline. The average CGI-I score was 2.6, with five children receiving scores of either 1 (“very much improved”) or 2 (“much improved”).Additionally, the company reported that 8 out of 11 children exhibited improvement based on the PTHS Caregiver Overall Impression of Change (CIC), a caregiver’s assessment of the child’s overall status relative to the baseline. The average CIC score stood at 3.0, with four children rated as 2 (“much improved”).In terms of the PTHS Clinical Global Impression of Severity (CGI-S), which measures the clinician’s assessment of the child’s illness severity compared to the baseline, 6 out of 11 children showed improvement. The CGI-S scores improved from 6 to 5 for three children and from 5 to 4 for three children.Furthermore, eight of the eleven children showed improvement in the Caregiver Top 3 Concerns overall score, an individualized caregiver assessment of the child’s most worrisome symptoms. Language and communication issues were the most frequently cited concerns.NNZ-2591 demonstrated a good safety profile and was well tolerated. All reported Treatment Emergent Adverse Events (TEAEs) were mild to moderate, with most deemed unrelated to the study drug. There were no serious TEAEs, and no meaningful trends were observed in laboratory values, electrocardiograms (ECGs), or other safety parameters during the treatment period.For more health news, visit rttnews.com.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com