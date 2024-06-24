NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRBO), a biotechnology firm, announced on Monday that it has entered into agreements for a private placement that involves the issuance and sale of 4.326 million shares, or alternatively, pre-funded warrants, priced at $3.93 per share.Alongside this, in a concurrent registered direct offering, NeuroBo has committed to issuing and selling an additional 763,359 shares at the same price per share.Moreover, NeuroBo will issue unregistered Series A warrants to purchase up to 5.089 million shares and unregistered Series B warrants to purchase up to 7.633 million shares as part of these offerings. Both series of warrants will have an exercise price of $3.93 per share.The expected closing date for these offerings is approximately June 25. The aggregate gross proceeds from these transactions are anticipated to be around $20 million.NeuroBo plans to allocate the net proceeds from these offerings toward working capital and general corporate purposes, as well as to further the clinical development of DA-1726, aimed at treating obesity.Should the series warrants be fully exercised on a cash basis, this could generate additional gross proceeds of around $50 million for NeuroBo, which will be directed towards funding the Phase 1 Part 3 clinical trial of DA-1726.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com