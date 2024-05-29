Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) announced that Kevin Gorman will retire from his position as Chief Executive Officer on October 11, 2024. Kyle Gano, currently serving as the Chief Business Development and Strategy Officer, will take over the CEO role. Concurrently, Gano will join the Company’s Board of Directors, while Gorman will continue his involvement on the Neurocrine Board.Kyle Gano has been with Neurocrine Biosciences for over 23 years. He began his career at the company in market research and analytics and has dedicated the majority of the past two decades to business and corporate development. He was appointed Chief Business Development Officer in 2011 and later advanced to Chief Business Development and Strategy Officer in 2020.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com