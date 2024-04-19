NeuroMetrix, Inc.’s (NURO) shares saw an 18 percent increase this Friday morning, following the health-care corporation’s announcement that it’s taking action to improve shareholder value. Amongst these actions, Joshua Horowitz has been assigned as a fresh independent director for a one-year term, and the company has terminated its at-the-market equity facility agreement with Ladenburg Thalmann & Co., Inc. Currently, NeuroMetrix’s share price stands at $4.29 on the Nasdaq, an 18.4 percent increase.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com