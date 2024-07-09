NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NRSN) has announced a significant positive result from its 12-month Paradigm Phase 2b study of PrimeC in patients suffering from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a terminal neurodegenerative disease. The study reported a 73 percent improvement in complication-free survival.Previously, the biotechnology firm noted that disease progression slowed by 36 percent, and survival rates increased by 43 percent in patients administered PrimeC—a fixed-dose combination of FDA-approved drugs ciprofloxacin and celecoxib—compared to those who received a placebo.Alon Ben-Noon, CEO of NeuroSense, stated, “These results are unprecedented in a 12-month ALS placebo-controlled clinical study. We are eager to present these findings to the FDA and other regulatory bodies to determine the next steps. We also intend to share these outcomes with potential partners currently conducting due diligence.”At present, NeuroSense’s stock is trading at $1.06 on the Nasdaq, down by 7.21 percent.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com