Medtronic plc, a leading medical technology company, has announced impressive real-world performance results from test users of its MiniMed 780G system, indicating that the system exceeded international targets for diabetes management.The results are notable as they build on three years of data previously published in Diabetes Technology & Therapeutics, indicating more than 100,000 users achieved a Time in Range (TIR) of 78% using recommended optimal settings. This result outperforms international targets, which aim for 70% Time in Range.The Time in Range metric is a measure of how long blood glucose levels stay within a target range, an important factor in effective diabetes management. New data was focused on evaluating the MiniMed 780G system's ability to help users meet Time in Tight Range (TITR) goals. This supplementary metric is gaining traction among specialists as it closely reflects the glucose levels of people without diabetes.The term "Time in Tight Range" refers to the percentage of time a person's glucose levels remain within a range of 70-140 mg/dL – a tighter range than the standard Time in Range which extends up to 180 mg/dL.According to the study, users achieved a TITR of over 56% with the use of recommended settings (a target of 100 mg/dL with an active insulin time of 2 hours). This new data affirms that reaching a TITR goal of 50% or more is a realistic objective when using the appropriate therapeutic option.