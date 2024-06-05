New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB), the parent company of Flagstar Bank, N.A., has announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Joseph Otting, will assume the additional role of Executive Chairman of the Board for both the Company and the Bank, effective at the close of business on June 5, 2024.Alessandro DiNello will resign from his position as Non-Executive Chairman of the Company and the Bank as of the close of business on the same date. However, he will continue to contribute as a Board director and a senior advisor to the CEO.Joseph Otting has had a distinguished career in the banking sector, noteworthy for his tenure as CEO of OneWest Bank from 2010 to 2015, serving as the 31st Comptroller of the Currency from 2017 to 2020, and acting as Director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency in 2018. He was appointed President and CEO of the Company on April 1, 2024.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com