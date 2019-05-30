Breaking News
Home / Forex Analysis / New Zealand 2019 Budget Lifts Spending

New Zealand 2019 Budget Lifts Spending

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

New Zealand government plans to raise spending over the forecast period and lowered its economic growth projection.

“In this first Wellbeing Budget our priorities are focused on tackling the long-term challenges facing New Zealand,” Finance Minister Grant Robertson said in his budget speech on Thursday.

“The Government has delivered the critical investments needed to help address the long-term challenges facing New Zealand, while remaining in line with our self-imposed Budget Responsibility Rules,” Robertson said.

The annual operating allowance in Budget 2019 was raised to NZ$3.8 billion from NZ$2.4 billion. The operating allowance for Budget 2020 has also increased to NZ$3.0 billion from NZ$2.4 billion.

The economy is forecast to grow at 2.6 percent on average over the next five years. Gross domestic product is expected to expand 3.2 percent next year from an estimated 2.1 percent this year. The projection for 2019 was lowered from 2.9 percent.

The budget forecast an operating surplus of NZ$3.5 billion for the year ending June. Government debt is expected to fall to 19.9 percent in 2022.

The unemployment currently at 4.2 percent is set to remain at around 4 percent across the forecast period, he said.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Insta Forex

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.