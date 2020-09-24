New Zealand August Trade Deficit NZ$353 Million

New Zealand had a merchandise trade deficit of NZ$353 million in August, Statistics New Zealand said on Thursday.
That follows the upwardly revised NZ$447 million trade surplus in July (originally NZ$282 million).
Exports were up NZ$349 million or 8.6 percent on year to NZ$4.41 billion, down from NZ$4.91 billion in the previous month.
Imports tumbled NZ$940 million or an annual 16.0 percent to NZ$4.76 billion, up from NZ$4.63 billion a month earlier.
The average deficit in the previous five August months was NZ$1.3 billion.
