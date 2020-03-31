New Zealand Building Approvals Rise 4.7% On Month In February

The total number of building approvals issued in New Zealand was up a seasonally adjusted 4.7 percent on month in February, Statistics New Zealand said on Tuesday – coming in at 3,285.

That follows the 2.0 percent decline in January.

Individually, permits were issued for 1,994 stand-alone houses, 831 townhouses, flats, and units, 234 apartments and 226 retirement village units.

On a yearly basis, approvals jumped 11.0 percent for a total of 37,882 over the 12-month period.

The annual value of non-residential building work consented was NZ$7.3 billion, up 2.3 percent from the February 2019 year.

