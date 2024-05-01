In March 2024, New Zealand’s building consents dropped by 0.2% compared to the previous month, according to data updated on May 1, 2024. This decline comes after a 15.9% increase in February 2024. The data showcases the Month-over-Month comparison, emphasizing a downturn in the construction sector during the specified period.The decrease in building consents could indicate a slowdown in construction activity across New Zealand, impacting various related industries and the overall economy. As building consents are a key indicator of future construction projects, this decline may raise concerns about the growth trajectory of the construction sector in the country.Market analysts and policymakers will likely keep a close eye on future building consent data to assess whether the March drop is a temporary fluctuation or the beginning of a more sustained trend affecting the New Zealand economy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com