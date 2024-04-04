In February, New Zealand saw a significant increase of 14.9% in the total count of issued building permits in comparison to the previous month, according to Statistics New Zealand. This positive upturn follows January’s 8.6% decrease.However, there was a notable 25% decrease with 36,276 new dwellings consented during the year ending February 2024, in comparison to the preceding year ending in February 2023.In the sector of non-residential building works, the annual value reached NZ$9.9 billion, representing a moderate increase of 3.0% from the same period from the previous year.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com