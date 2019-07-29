New Zealand Building Consents Slide 3.9% In June

The total number of building permits issued in New Zealand was down a seasonally adjusted 3.9 percent on month in June, Statistics New Zealand said on Tuesday – coming in at 2,881.

That follows the upwardly revised 14.0 percent jump in May (originally 13.2 percent).

For stand-alone houses only, the seasonally adjusted number rose 2.2 percent.

On a yearly basis, new dwelling consents climbed 5.8 percent to 34,761.

The annual value of non-residential building work consented was NZ$7.4 billion, up 7.9 percent on year.

