In April, New Zealand saw a seasonally adjusted 1.9 percent decline in the number of building permits issued, with a total of 2,926 permits, according to Statistics New Zealand.Specifically, permits were authorized for 1,354 stand-alone houses, 1,296 townhouses, flats, and units, 178 retirement village units, and 98 apartments.For the year ending in April 2024, the actual number of new dwellings consented was 35,401, representing a 23 percent decrease compared to the year ending in April 2023.The annual value of non-residential building work consented stood at NZ$9.6 billion, reflecting a 1.2 percent decrease from the previous year.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com