New Zealand Building Permits Drop 7.9% In April

The total number of building permits issued in New Zealand was down a seasonally adjusted 7.9 percent on month in March, Statistics New Zealand said on Thursday – coming in at 2,605.

That follows the downwardly revised 7.4 percent drop in March (originally -6.9 percent).

In the year ended April 2019, the actual number of new dwellings consented was 34,392, up 7.4 percent from the April 2018 year.

The annual value of non-residential building work consented was NZ$7.5 billion, up 11 percent from the April 2018 year.

