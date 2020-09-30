New Zealand Building Permits Gain 0.3% In August

The total number of building permits issued in New Zealand was up a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent on month in August, Statistics New Zealand said on Wednesday – coming in at 3,147.
That was roughly in line with expectations following the downwardly revised 4.6 percent drop in July (originally -4.5 percent).
In the year ended August 2020, the actual number of new dwellings consented was 37,467, up 5.1 percent from the August 2019 year.
The annual value of non-residential building work consented was NZ$6.8 billion, down 9.4 percent on year.
