The total number of building permits in issued New Zealand was up a seasonally adjusted 7.0 percent on month in November, Statistics New Zealand said on Thursday – following the 11.0 percent decline in October.

In November, there were 4,649 new dwellings consented, including: 1,837 stand-alone houses; 1,827 townhouses, flats, and units; 535 apartments; and 450 retirement village units.

On a yearly basis, permits rose 3.2 percent to 50,209.

The annual value of non-residential building work consented was NZ$9.4 billion, up 13 percent from the year ended November 2021.

