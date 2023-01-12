The total number of building permits in issued New Zealand was up a seasonally adjusted 7.0 percent on month in November, Statistics New Zealand said on Thursday – following the 11.0 percent decline in October.
In November, there were 4,649 new dwellings consented, including: 1,837 stand-alone houses; 1,827 townhouses, flats, and units; 535 apartments; and 450 retirement village units.
On a yearly basis, permits rose 3.2 percent to 50,209.
The annual value of non-residential building work consented was NZ$9.4 billion, up 13 percent from the year ended November 2021.
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com
Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)
- New Zealand Building Permits Jump 7.0% In November - January 11, 2023
- China Inflation Data Due On Thursday - January 11, 2023
- *New Zealand Building Permits +7.0% On Month In November - January 11, 2023