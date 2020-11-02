New Zealand Building Permits Rise 3.6% On Month In September

The total number of building permits issued in New Zealand was up a seasonally adjusted 3.6 percent on month in September, Statistics New Zealand said on Monday – coming in at 3,605.

That follows the downwardly revised 0.2 percent increase in August (originally 0.3 percent).

Consents were up 3.5 percent on year at 37,725.

The annual value of non-residential building work consented was NZ$7.0 billion, down 7.6 percent from the September 2019 year.

Individually, dwellings were consented for 2,052 stand-alone houses, 1,032 townhouses, flats, and units, 403 apartments and 118 retirement village units.

