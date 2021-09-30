New Zealand Building Permits Rise 3.8% In August

The total number of building permits issued in New Zealand was up a seasonally adjusted 3.8 percent on month in August, Statistics New Zealand said on Thursday – coming in at 4,490.

That follows the 2.2 percent increase in July.

Individually, permits were issued for 2,190 stand-alone houses, 1,869 townhouses, flats, and units, 269 retirement village units and 162 apartments.

In the year ended August 2021, the actual number of new dwellings consented was 46,453, up 24 percent from the August 2020 year.

The annual value of non-residential building work consented was NZ$7.9 billion, up 15 percent from the August 2020 year.

