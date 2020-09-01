New Zealand Building Permits Slide 4.5% In July

The total number of new building consents issued in New Zealand was down a seasonally adjusted 4.5 percent on month in July, Statistics New Zealand said on Tuesday – coming in at 3,391.

That follows the upwardly revised 0.7 percent increase in June (originally 0.5 percent).

In the year ended July 2020, the actual number of new dwellings consented was 37,585, up 6.0 percent.

The annual value of non-residential building work consented was NZ$6.7 billion, down 11 percent from the July 2019 year.

