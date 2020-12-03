New Zealand Building Permits Spike 8.8% In October

The total number of building permits issued in New Zealand was up a seasonally adjusted 8.8 percent on month in October, Statistics New Zealand said on Thursday – coming in at 3,659.

That follows the 3.6 percent increase in September.

In the year ended October 2020, the actual number of new dwellings consented was 37,981, up 2.8 percent from the October 2019 year.

The annual value of non-residential building work consented was NZ$6.9 billion, down 9.1 percent from the October 2019 year.

In October, permits were issued for 1,956 stand-alone houses, 1,178 townhouses, flats, and units, 364 apartments and 161 retirement village units.

