New Zealand Building Permits Surge 9.9% In December

The total number of building permits issued in New Zealand was up a seasonally adjusted 9.9 percent on month in December, Statistics New Zealand said on Tuesday – coming in at 2,910.

That follows the upwardly revised 8.4 percent drop in November (originally -8.5 percent).

On a yearly basis, building permits spiked 14.0 percent to 37,538.

The annual value of non-residential building work consented was NZ$7.5 billion, up 5.2 percent from the December 2018 year.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com