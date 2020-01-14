New Zealand Building Permits Tumble 8.5% In November

The total number of building permits issued in New Zealand was down a seasonally adjusted 8.5 percent on month in November, Statistics New Zealand said on Tuesday – coming in at 3,204.

That followed the downwardly revised 1.3 percent decline in October (originally -1.1 percent).

Individually, permits were issued for 1,980 stand-alone houses, 722 townhouses, 291 apartments and 211 retirement village units.

In the year ended November 2019, the actual number of new dwellings consented was 37,010, up 13 percent from the November 2018 year.

