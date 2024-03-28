In March 2024, New Zealand’s business activity, as indicated by the NBNZ Own Activity index, experienced a decline to 22.5%, a drop from the previous month where it stood at 29.5%. The data, updated on 28th March 2024, marks a significant decrease in economic activity within the country. The NBNZ Own Activity index provides insights into the overall business sentiment and activity levels in New Zealand, with lower percentages reflecting a downturn in economic performance.This decrease in the NBNZ Own Activity index suggests a cooling off of business activity in New Zealand, indicating potential challenges or shifts in the economic landscape. As businesses navigate various internal and external factors, monitoring these indicators becomes crucial for assessing the health of the economy and making informed decisions moving forward. The upcoming months will be important to observe whether this trend continues or if there are signs of recovery in the business activity within New Zealand.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com