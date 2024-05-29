In a recent update from the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ), New Zealand’s business confidence has taken a hit in May 2024. According to the ANZ Business Confidence index, the indicator dropped to 11.2 from 14.9 in April 2024. This represents a noticeable decline, indicating a shift in sentiment among New Zealand’s business community.The data, which was published on 29 May 2024, highlights a growing sense of caution among businesses, which could potentially impact future economic activities. The previous month’s figure of 14.9 had already marked a slowdown, and the current drop to 11.2 suggests lingering concerns within the business environment.Analysts are closely monitoring these figures as they can be a leading indicator of upcoming economic trends. The decline in business confidence may prompt businesses to delay investments and hiring, potentially stifling economic growth in the near term. Policymakers and economists will need to keep a vigilant eye on these developments to ensure proactive measures can be taken to support economic stability.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com