New Zealand's business confidence has taken a sharp dip, according to the latest ANZ Business Confidence report published on 27 June 2024. The business confidence indicator has dropped to 6.1 in June, a significant decrease from the 11.2 recorded in May 2024.The decline signals growing pessimism among New Zealand businesses about the economic outlook. The previous figure of 11.2 had been seen as a relatively stable point, suggesting moderate confidence. However, the latest data at 6.1 suggests that businesses are now significantly less optimistic about future economic conditions. This slump in confidence could impact investment and hiring decisions, potentially stalling economic growth.Analysts and policymakers will be closely monitoring this downward trend to gauge its potential effects on the broader economy. The marked decline in business confidence may prompt discussions on intervention strategies to rejuvenate business optimism and ensure economic stability in the upcoming months.