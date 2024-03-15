The Business NZ Performance of Manufacturing Index (PMI) in New Zealand has seen an improvement in February 2024 according to the latest data released on 14 March 2024. The PMI for February reached 49.3, up from the previous indicator of 47.3 in January 2024.The slight increase in the PMI indicates a positive shift in the manufacturing sector in New Zealand. A PMI reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector, while a reading below 50 indicates contraction. Although the February figure is still below the 50-point threshold, the uptick shows signs of recovery and growth.The updated data provides insights into the economic landscape of New Zealand, suggesting potential growth opportunities in the manufacturing industry. Continued monitoring of PMI figures will be crucial in understanding the trajectory of the country’s manufacturing sector in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com