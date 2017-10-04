New Zealand Commodity Prices Climb In September

New Zealand’s commodity prices increased for the first time in three months in September, the results of a survey by ANZ showed Wednesday.

The ANZ commodity price index rose 0.8 percent month-over-month in September, reversing a 0.8 percent stable rate of decline in August.

Dairy prices climbed 0.4 percent over the month, but there were mixed moves for the various products.

Horticulture and aluminium prices grew by 2.6 percent and 3.5 percent, respectively in September. Seafood prices registered a moderate increase of 0.3 percent.

The NZD ANZ commodity price index advanced 1.7 percent from August, when it edged up by 0.2 percent.

On an annual basis, the NZD ANZ commodity price index surged 13.3 percent in September, following a 15.8 percent spike in the preceding month.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com