New Zealand Consumer Confidence Improves In August

New Zealand consumer confidence improved slightly in August, survey data from ANZ showed Friday.

The ANZ-Roy Morgan consumer confidence index rose 2 points to 118 in August.

The current conditions index rose 1 point to 127 and the future conditions index gained 2 points to 112.

Households are feeling relatively robust at the moment, ANZ noted. Low interest rates are set to provide another support.

Consumers’ perceptions of their current financial situation rose 4 points to a net 16 percent in August. A net 27 percent of consumers expect to be better off financially this time next year, which was a solid 6 point bounce-back from last month.

About 39 percent think it’s a good time to buy a major household item. Perceptions regarding the next year’s economic outlook were unchanged at a net 1 percent expecting conditions to worsen.

At the same time, the five-year outlook was unchanged at +11 percent.

